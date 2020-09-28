Insider Buying: H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) Insider Purchases £26,700 in Stock

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) insider Richard Withers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,888.28).

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 7.12. H&T Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 415.35 ($5.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

