Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £4,445.28 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 3,969 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £4,445.28 ($5,808.55).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 110.55 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.56. Melrose Industries PLC has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 1183.0000485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.10 ($2.24).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

