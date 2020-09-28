Insider Buying: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Acquires $181,342.59 in Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 13,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $181,342.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,781,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,159,676.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Towerview Llc bought 3 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40.38.

On Thursday, September 17th, Towerview Llc bought 300 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Towerview Llc bought 19,668 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,254.92.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Towerview Llc bought 5,332 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,528.28.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Towerview Llc acquired 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,295.14.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $361.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,286 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,980 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

