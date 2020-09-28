Insider Buying: VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,576 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 3,576 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Beat Kahli bought 50,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Beat Kahli bought 13,552 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $104,892.48.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Beat Kahli bought 34,462 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $244,335.58.

On Monday, September 14th, Beat Kahli bought 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $176,629.83.

On Thursday, September 10th, Beat Kahli bought 31,097 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $195,289.16.

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli bought 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $858,000.00.

Shares of VOXX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 2,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,924. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $104,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.