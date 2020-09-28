Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $95,085.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $95,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FREQ opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.14. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
