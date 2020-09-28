Insider Selling: Mitchell Services Ltd (ASX:MSV) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Mitchell Services Ltd (ASX:MSV) insider Grant Moyle sold 100,000 shares of Mitchell Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.41.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries, primarily in Australia. It offers coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, large diameter, coal seam gas, directional drilling services, coal mine gas drainage, and wireline services.

