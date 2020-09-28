Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. 2,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.55.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.