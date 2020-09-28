Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.18 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,615. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

