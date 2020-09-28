Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.