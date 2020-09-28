Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) versus Twitter (OTCMKTS:TWTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Internap and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 4 25 10 0 2.15

Twitter has a consensus target price of $35.27, suggesting a potential downside of 19.47%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than Internap.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -47.43% N/A -19.66% Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internap and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.46 billion 10.01 $1.47 billion $1.99 22.01

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Internap.

Risk and Volatility

Internap has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twitter beats Internap on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

