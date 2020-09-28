International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $25.66 on Thursday. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

