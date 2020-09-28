International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) PT Raised to $16.00 at Macquarie

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.39.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE IGT opened at $11.09 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 568,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 139.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,221,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.