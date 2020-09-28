Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives $8.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IDXG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.08. 55,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

