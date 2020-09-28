Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.