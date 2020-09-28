Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.