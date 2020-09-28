Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,925.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.42 or 0.03289866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.02101408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00429006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00887098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00050324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00514607 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.