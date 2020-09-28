IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). IntriCon posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 353,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

