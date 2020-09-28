Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $23.57.

