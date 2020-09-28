Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

VCV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,199. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.