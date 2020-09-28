InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.33. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 71.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.95%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

