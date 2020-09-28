Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IRET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE IRET opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 272.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

