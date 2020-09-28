Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has decreased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a dividend payout ratio of -137.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $63.90 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

