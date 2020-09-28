Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.15 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $8,216.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

