Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

