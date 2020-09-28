IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.71 or 0.04617236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance, Coineal, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.