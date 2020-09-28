IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,922.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

