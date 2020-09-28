IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. IQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 271,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,947. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.49. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

