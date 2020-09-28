Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Insider Niki Beattie Acquires 5,185 Shares

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) insider Niki Beattie acquired 5,185 shares of Iress stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.95 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of A$51,590.75 ($36,850.54).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Iress’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

