IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $56.04 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $56.04 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,979,014 coins and its circulating supply is 836,762,657 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

