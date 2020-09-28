IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) announced a dividend on Monday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

IT Tech Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $40.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. IT Tech Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

