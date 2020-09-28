Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report sales of $9.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.70 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $38.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $38.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.96 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.61. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,498. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.53. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

