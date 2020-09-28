IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.88. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.