Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 24.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 217,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 254,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.0% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

