Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Short Interest Update

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS JACO remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,982. Jaco Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
