Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Short Interest Update

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS JACO remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,982. Jaco Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Jaco Electronics

Jaco Electronics Inc distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries.

