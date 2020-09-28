Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) versus Arrow Electronics (OTCMKTS:ARW) Financial Survey

Jaco Electronics (OTCMKTS:JACO) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jaco Electronics and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics 1.41% 11.39% 3.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jaco Electronics and Arrow Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaco Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Electronics 0 5 2 0 2.29

Arrow Electronics has a consensus price target of $72.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.57%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Jaco Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Jaco Electronics has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Jaco Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaco Electronics and Arrow Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaco Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.21 -$204.09 million $7.55 10.33

Jaco Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrow Electronics.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Jaco Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaco Electronics

Jaco Electronics Inc. distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries. Jaco Electronics Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

