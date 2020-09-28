Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,606. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Several research firms have commented on JPXGY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

