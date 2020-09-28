JD Coin Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $534,013.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JD Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00242611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.01555969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00193120 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,697,624 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

