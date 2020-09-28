Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $87,978,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 1,778,182 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 1,269,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 490.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.