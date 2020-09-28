Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 159” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.94. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

