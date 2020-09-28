Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $285,574.65 and approximately $253,673.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.72 or 0.04657249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.