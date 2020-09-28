Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $2,973.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.02 or 0.04630203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.