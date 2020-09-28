JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Buy by BOCOM International

BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JinkoSolar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

