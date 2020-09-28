John Kingman Acquires 744 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman bought 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,406.16 ($1,837.40).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, John Kingman acquired 41,974 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,293.98 ($97,078.24).

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Kingman bought 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31).

LGEN stock remained flat at $GBX 178 ($2.33) during midday trading on Monday. 14,915,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,634,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.02. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

