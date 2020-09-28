Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Joint reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.18. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

