Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Joint posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Joint by 85.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Joint by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Joint by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,518. Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

