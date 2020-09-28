JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €42.29 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €38.17 ($44.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.85. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.