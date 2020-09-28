JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €73.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.04 ($81.22).

EPA:BN opened at €54.56 ($64.19) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.41. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

