JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.05 ($114.18).

ETR CON opened at €88.88 ($104.56) on Friday. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52-week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

