JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of AICAF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.01.
AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile
Read More: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.