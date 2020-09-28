JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

