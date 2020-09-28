JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $252.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.65.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,941,402. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

